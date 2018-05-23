Washington (CNN) Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez won her runoff and became the Democratic nominee for Texas governor Tuesday night, making her the first openly lesbian and Latina nominee to win a major party gubernatorial nomination in the state.

Valdez won 53.1% of the vote while her competitor, Andrew White, obtained 46.9%, according to unofficial election results.

Valdez, a former US Army captain, accepted the nomination in a speech Tuesday evening, during which she advocated for equal opportunities for Texans.

"Tonight is a victory for all of us who are fighting for a stronger and fairer Texas. A tolerant and diverse Texas. A Texas where the everyday person has a voice and a fair shot -- just as I had," Valdez told supporters.

In a statement following her win, Valdez also said the victory "proved that no matter who you are, where you are from, or who you love -- in this state, you've got a fighting chance."

