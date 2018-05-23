Jake Tapper lists conspiracy theories spread by Trump

(CNN) President Donald Trump has turned an unsubstantiated rumor that the FBI secretly placed an informant in his 2016 campaign into a full-blown conspiracy theory in the last five days.

The President tweeted that it "could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!" despite having no evidence to back up his claim.

The FBI, while conducting a counterintelligence investigation into whether Russians were trying to influence the 2016 election, sent a confidential source to speak with members of the Trump campaign. There is no evidence the source was planted in the campaign or that the meetings were done for political purposes, as the President alleges.

This is not the first time Trump has propelled a conspiracy theory with no evidence.

"While we await the investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into this matter, it is worth remembering that while we are sticking to facts, the President has no such constraints. He simply makes stuff up," CNN's Jake Tapper said Wednesday on "The Lead."

