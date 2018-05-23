(CNN) Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green wanted to make one thing clear when he appeared on C-SPAN's "Washington Journal" on Tuesday: He was ready, willing and able to impeach President Donald Trump if Democrats take back the House majority in November.

Here's the exchange between Green and host Pedro Echevarria:

ECHEVARRIA: "If Democrats take back the House in November, what is the likelihood that Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings up an impeachment charge?"

GREEN: "I'll let Speaker Pelosi address her actions. But here is a point that I think is salient and one that ought to be referenced. Every member of the House is accorded the opportunity to bring up impeachment. This is not something that the Constitution has bestowed upon leadership. It is something that every member has the right and privilege of doing. I am not sure that there will be members who are going to wait for someone else if that someone else, doesn't matter who it is, is declining to do it. We can all do it. And I think there is a good likelihood there will be Articles of Impeachment."

That's not a new view for Green.