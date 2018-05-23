White House: Justice-House GOP meeting will go on as planned, bipartisan meeting slated for after recess

(CNN) A bipartisan classified briefing on the Russia investigation for congressional leaders will be scheduled following the Memorial Day recess, the White House said Wednesday, but a separate meeting with the FBI, Justice Department and intelligence officials with GOP Congressmen Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy will still take place Thursday.

Democrats were not invited to Thursday's meeting -- though it remains unclear if any will be allowed at the last minute to attend that briefing with the heads of the House Intelligence and Oversight committees.

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said, "(Thursday's) meeting will proceed as previously scheduled. A separate meeting of the bipartisan Gang of 8 with DOJ, law enforcement and intelligence officials is being planned following the Memorial Day recess."

The "Gang of Eight" refers to the two Democratic and Republican leaders of the House and the Senate, as well as the chairmen and top Democrats of the two intelligence committees.

Nunes and Gowdy have been seeking documents from the Justice Department, most recently those related to a confidential FBI source who spoke with President Donald Trump's campaign aides in 2016 about Russian interference in the election.