Sorry, NFL owners -- you blew it

(CNN) By adopting a policy that could fine teams for players on the field who don't stand during the National Anthem, the NFL owners have settled on a highly questionable approach to the issue that President Donald Trump used as a battering ram against the league. And they failed to seize on a much better policy that would have taken the issue off the table.

The NFL has spent months agonizing over players refusing to stand during the National Anthem, but solutions were everywhere. Instead, the league's owners ignored the best one on Wednesday to worsen an issue that Trump used last season to help tweet the league into controversy

When those NFL owners began their yearly spring meetings on Monday in Atlanta, after months of criticism over their league's handling of protests by players during the National Anthem to highlight social injustice, they discussed everything from assessing 15-yard penalties while fining players for kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner" to creating a wild, wild West approach by allowing all 32 teams to make their own rules.

By Wednesday, they'd lost their minds -- or possibly just panicked -- and agreed unanimously to give players and others associated with NFL franchises the option of remaining in their locker room for the anthem. Those owners added that, if players and others choose to take the field for the playing of the National Anthem, they can't sit or kneel or do anything else that doesn't involve standing -- or else.

Or else what? In its statement, the NFL left that part totally unclear. According to the new policy , players and other franchise people who don't "show respect" during the National Anthem will cause their team to get fined.