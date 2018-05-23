Ireland must remove the shackles from its women

Una Mullally is a journalist, author and screenwriter from Dublin. She is a columnist with the Irish Times and contributes to the Guardian. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) This week, 47 years ago, a group of Irish feminists boarded what became known as the Contraceptive Train -- a train to and from Belfast so they could buy condoms, take them back to Dublin and goad the police to arrest them.

The protest against the illegality of contraceptives was a landmark moment in Irish society, a perspective that could not be unseen and a point of view that shifted public discourse.

The women's movement in Ireland has fought many battles: from the glorious stunt of that train journey to the divorce referendum in 1995.

But 2018 presents the greatest challenge yet : will the Irish people remove the eighth amendment from the constitution -- a ban on abortion introduced in 1983 -- by referendum on May 25?

If the past is a different country for most nations, in Ireland, it's a different continent. The social change that has occurred here since the 1990s -- when the scale of the sexual abuse of children by members of the Catholic Church began to be revealed -- is profound.

