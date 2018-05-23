My friend gave his life for Afghanistan's better future

Hamdullah Mohib (@hmohib) is Afghanistan's ambassador to the United States. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) Hidayatullah Zaheer, known as Zee to his many friends, was killed earlier this month in my hometown of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, during a terror attack on a cricket match that he organized to celebrate peace and unity during the holy month of Ramadan. The attack killed eight people and wounded 45 others, including a small child.

Zee, only 32, was a grassroots activist known for his courage, perseverance, and ability to bring diverse groups of people together, and to give voice to the most marginalized, including women and young people. He mobilized peaceful initiatives in his region against dangerous forces -- predatory power brokers, corrupt officials, and terrorists including ISIS -- that benefit from and perpetuate the violence in Afghanistan.

We lose precious lives in our country every day to the war and senseless terror against the Afghan people. Zee was one of thousands making important contributions to our country who made the ultimate sacrifice. But there is reason to be hopeful. We have not lost their spirit, their values and principles, and their sense of mission. The younger generation is taking the responsibility of picking up and carrying the torch of the fallen. We will persist until we achieve the peace we deserve.

Over the last several years, Zee dedicated his life to leading the Watan Pala Zwanan community, a network of youth, activists, and leaders from communities across eastern Afghanistan with a mission to serve the most marginalized communities, including refugees. The organization provides them not only humanitarian assistance but also opportunities to come together against the extremist forces seeking to divide them.

From organizing poetry festivals and cricket matches to setting up computer labs and creating safe spaces for women to gather in conservative areas, everything Zee did was with the belief that unity would steer his country into a better future.