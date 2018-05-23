How to survive a drought: Watch 'water porn'

This is the next installment in Cape Town Diary, a series exploring how the South African city's water crisis is affecting the daily life of residents. Raymond Joseph is a freelance journalist living and working in Cape Town. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Ever since I learned that Cape Town could become the first major city to run out of water, I've found myself becoming increasingly hooked on porn. "Water porn" that is.

With the nightmarish prospect of Day Zero looming large, and the imposition of severe water restrictions , I began to google information about drought, water and solutions -- and also watch endless feel-good videos of water, aka, water porn.

And, now that the first real winter rains have fallen on drought-stricken Cape Town and its equally dry hinterland, my appetite for water porn has increased even more.

But before you think I'm some kind of pervert, water porn -- like "space porn," "word porn" and "food porn" -- is just another way to describe being a keen observer, rather than an active participant.