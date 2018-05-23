David Friedman photograph sparks Jerusalem controversy

Jerusalem (CNN) US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was embroiled in controversy Tuesday after being photographed receiving an aerial image of Jerusalem that was edited to include an artist's impression of a Third Temple, instead of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock.

The photo -- showing Amb. Friedman receiving the poster-sized image -- was taken during a tour of Bnei Brak, an ultra-religious Jewish area near Tel Aviv, held by the Achiya organization, a non-profit group that provides support for children with learning disabilities.

The incident forced the US Embassy in Jerusalem to issue a swift response, insisting Amb. Friedman was "not aware of the image that was thrust in front of him when the photo was taken.

"He was deeply disappointed that anyone would take advantage of his visit to Bnei Brak to create controversy. The US policy is absolutely clear: We support the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount," the statement added.

1/2 Ambassador Friedman was not aware of the image thrust in front of him when the photo was taken. He was deeply disappointed that anyone would take advantage of his visit to Bnei Brak to create controversy. — USEmbassyJerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 22, 2018

2/2 The US policy is absolutely clear: we support the status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. — USEmbassyJerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 22, 2018

Yehuda Mandelovich, a spokesman for Achiya, offered an apology on behalf of his organization and called the incident a "cheap political stunt."

Read More