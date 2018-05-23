Breaking News

What you need to know about lethal Nipah virus

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 4:21 PM ET, Wed May 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Two researchers carefully descend into Grootboom cave, located just miles away from the densely populated city of Johannesburg in South Africa.
Photos: Virus hunters search for the next deadly disease outbreak
Two researchers carefully descend into Grootboom cave, located just miles away from the densely populated city of Johannesburg in South Africa.
Hide Caption
1 of 5
The researchers from the University of Pretoria and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are tracking animals all around the world to create an early-warning system for diseases that could affect humans. Here, they hunt for bats inside Grootboom cave.
Photos: Virus hunters search for the next deadly disease outbreak
The researchers from the University of Pretoria and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are tracking animals all around the world to create an early-warning system for diseases that could affect humans. Here, they hunt for bats inside Grootboom cave.
Hide Caption
2 of 5
The cave is inhabited by thousands of bats, any of which could be carrying deadly diseases such as Ebola, Marburg or rabies.
Photos: Virus hunters search for the next deadly disease outbreak
The cave is inhabited by thousands of bats, any of which could be carrying deadly diseases such as Ebola, Marburg or rabies.
Hide Caption
3 of 5
Screenign bats
Photos: Virus hunters search for the next deadly disease outbreak
Hide Caption
4 of 5
There are 1,240 species of bats worldwide, which may explain why many viruses can be found inside them.
Photos: Virus hunters search for the next deadly disease outbreak
There are 1,240 species of bats worldwide, which may explain why many viruses can be found inside them.
Hide Caption
5 of 5
bat cave researchers 2Virus hunters in Grootroom cavebat cave researchersScreenign batsbat close up

Story highlights

  • Nipah virus spreads from animals to people and among humans
  • Infection can cause fatal encephalitis, inflammation of the brain

(CNN)A little-known virus causing deaths in a southern Indian state has become a global cause for concern seemingly overnight.

Nipah virus has killed as many as three-quarters of patients during previous outbreaks. It is a zoonotic virus, meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans.
Nipah is also considered an "emerging" virus because its discovery occurred relatively recently: in the past two decades. Though there have been only a few outbreaks, Nipah is considered a public health threat because it can infect a wide range of animals while leading to severe disease and death in people, according to the World Health Organization.
    Infection with Nipah virus can cause no symptoms, or it can cause fatal encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), with a range of possible illnesses between those two extremes.
    10 confirmed dead from Nipah virus outbreak in India, including nurse treating patients
    10 confirmed dead from Nipah virus outbreak in India, including nurse treating patients
    The natural host is a particular family of bats, Pteropodidae, which can spread severe disease to farm animals including pigs, resulting in substantial economic losses.
    Read More
    The name comes from Sungai Nipah, a village in the Malaysian peninsula where the virus was identified after farmers became sick in 1998 and 1999.

    How is it transmitted?

    In past outbreaks, human infections are believed to have resulted from direct contact with sick pigs, including throat and nasal secretions or contaminated tissues, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    Eating fruits or fruit products (such as raw date palm juice) contaminated with urine or saliva from infected fruit bats is also believed to have caused human infections.
    Nipah virus can also spread directly from person to person, with family members or medical staff most at risk since transmission requires very close contact with the ill or deceased.

    What are the signs of illness?

    Between four and 14 days may elapse between the infection and a patient's first symptoms. However, a 45-day incubation period has been reported, according to WHO.
    World Health Organization gets ready for &#39;Disease X&#39;
    World Health Organization gets ready for 'Disease X'
    Commonly, once infected, a person develops flu-like symptoms of fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat. Sometimes, this is followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness and signs of encephalitis. Some patients will develop severe respiratory problems, including pneumonia or acute respiratory distress that would require mechanical assistance to breathe.
    In the most severe cases, encephalitis and seizures will progress to coma within 24 to 48 hours.

    How deadly is it?

    Scientists estimate the fatality rate at 40% to 75%, varying by outbreak. Most people who survive acute encephalitis brought on by Nipah virus make a full recovery, but some former patients report long-term neurologic conditions. About 20% of patients are left with seizure disorder and personality changes, while a small number relapse.

    How is it treated?

    There are no drugs or vaccines to specifically treat or prevent Nipah virus infection.
    Where in the world will the next emerging disease appear?
    Where in the world will the next emerging disease appear?
    Supportive care is the recommended treatment, so health care workers and caretakers do their best to provide symptom relief, such as trying to bring down a fever by cooling a patient.

    Where is it?

    Outbreaks have occurred in Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh and India.
    Patients are believed to have either had contact with animals, consumed raw date palm juice or had contact with infected people. Other regions and countries that are home to the related species of bat may also be at risk for Nipah virus infections, including Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Madagascar, Ghana and the Philippines, according to WHO.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    How common is it?

    Nipah virus is very rare. From 1998 to 2015, WHO reported more than 600 cases, with subsequent high-fatality outbreaks occurring in India and Bangladesh, though the total number of people affected remains unknown.