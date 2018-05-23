Story highlights Nipah virus spreads from animals to people and among humans

Infection can cause fatal encephalitis, inflammation of the brain

(CNN) A little-known virus causing deaths in a southern Indian state has become a global cause for concern seemingly overnight.

Nipah virus has killed as many as three-quarters of patients during previous outbreaks. It is a zoonotic virus , meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans.

Nipah is also considered an "emerging" virus because its discovery occurred relatively recently: in the past two decades. Though there have been only a few outbreaks, Nipah is considered a public health threat because it can infect a wide range of animals while leading to severe disease and death in people, according to the World Health Organization.

Infection with Nipah virus can cause no symptoms, or it can cause fatal encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), with a range of possible illnesses between those two extremes.

The natural host is a particular family of bats, Pteropodidae, which can spread severe disease to farm animals including pigs, resulting in substantial economic losses.

Read More