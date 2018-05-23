Breaking News

FDA warns that benzocaine teething products aren't safe for children

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 3:42 PM ET, Wed May 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.safercar.gov/parents/CarSeats/Car-Seat-Safety.htm?view=full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;make sure they&#39;re safe&lt;/a&gt;, find the right car seat for your child&#39;s size; make sure it&#39;s installed correctly, whether it&#39;s front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/recalls/childseat.cfm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In 2017, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/health/graco-car-seat-recall/index.html&quot;&gt;Graco recalled more than 25,000 My Ride 65 car seats&lt;/a&gt; that might not adequately restrain children during a crash.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To make sure they're safe, find the right car seat for your child's size; make sure it's installed correctly, whether it's front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2017, Graco recalled more than 25,000 My Ride 65 car seats that might not adequately restrain children during a crash.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In February, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/health/britax-stroller-recall/index.html&quot;&gt;Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion&lt;/a&gt; strollers sold in the United States due to possible fall hazard when used as a travel system. An additional 41,100 strollers were sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they&#39;re seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.recalls.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Recalls.gov&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.

In February, Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers sold in the United States due to possible fall hazard when used as a travel system. An additional 41,100 strollers were sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children.

To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they're seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check Recalls.gov.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/01/health/crib-bumper-deaths-rise/&quot;&gt;no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs.
They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an &lt;a href=&quot;http://babywearinginternational.org/what-is-babywearing/safety/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upright position on a caregiver&#39;s front, back or hip&lt;/a&gt;. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Newsroom/News-Releases/2014/CPSC-Approves-New-Federal-Safety-Standard-for-Soft-Infant-and-Toddler-Carriers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new guidelines&lt;/a&gt; to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an upright position on a caregiver's front, back or hip. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented new guidelines to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Preventing-Furniture-and-TV-Tip-Overs.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;anchored to walls to prevent tipping&lt;/a&gt;. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Changing-Table-Safety.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;never step away from a baby on a changing table&lt;/a&gt;, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be anchored to walls to prevent tipping. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to never step away from a baby on a changing table, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Little Tikes recalled 540,000 toddler swings in February after reports of the swing breaking which resulted in children falling to the ground. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 39 injuries including 2 broken arms.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Little Tikes recalled 540,000 toddler swings in February after reports of the swing breaking which resulted in children falling to the ground. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 39 injuries including 2 broken arms.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
The American Academy of Pediatrics has &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Baby-Walkers-A-Dangerous-Choice.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers&lt;/a&gt; with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
graco car seat recall01 stroller recall Britaxbaby crib bumper pad02 baby equipment safety04 baby equipment safetyrecalled little tikes swing05 baby equipment safety

Story highlights

  • The FDA is warning consumers that benzocaine teething products can be dangerous
  • The Orajel maker said it's taking its children's teething products with benzocaine off store shelves

(CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to consumers Wednesday to stop using over-the-counter teething products that contain benzocaine.

It also sent letters to manufacturers asking them to stop selling the teething products.
Parents might use these products to temporarily relieve a child's teething pain, but the agency said they pose a "serious risk" to infants and children and often are not effective, since they can wash out of the mouth quickly.
    The danger the products pose could come in the form of methemoglobinemia, a condition in which the oxygen level in blood dips dangerously low; it can be fatal. Symptoms include rapid heart rate, lightheadedness, difficulty breathing, sleepiness, headache, skin that is pale and nails that are blue or gray. The symptoms can start minutes after a product is used or up to one to two hours later. Babies who experience these problems should get medical attention immediately.
    The FDA said that if companies that make these products do not stop selling them, it will take regulatory action to get the products out of stores.
    Read More
    "Because of the lack of efficacy for teething and the serious safety concerns we've seen with over-the-counter benzocaine oral health products, the FDA is taking steps to stop use of these products in young children and raise awareness of the risks associated with other uses of benzocaine oral health products," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. "The FDA is committed to protecting the American public from products that pose serious safety risks, especially those with no demonstrated benefit."
    No, your baby&#39;s fever was not caused by teething
    No, your baby's fever was not caused by teething
    The FDA will also require that prescription local anesthetics for teething children update their product box warnings to let parents know that they too may lead to methemoglobinemia.
    Benzocaine products are sold as gels, sprays, ointments, solutions and lozenges under brand names Anbesol, Baby Orajel, Cepacol, Chloraseptic, Hurricaine, Orabase, Orajel and Topex and as store brands and generics. Those marketed to adults can stay on the market but may need new label information.
    Hyland&#39;s homeopathic teething tablets recalled nationwide
    Hyland's homeopathic teething tablets recalled nationwide
    Church & Dwight Co., which sells and markets Orajel products for teething, said in a statement that the safety of its customers and their children is its highest priority, and it is immediately discontinuing the distribution and sale of Orajel teething products containing benzocaine. That includes Orajel Medicated Teething Gel, Orajel Medicated Nighttime Teething Gel, Orajel Medicated Daytime & Nighttime Teething Twin Pack and Orajel Medicated Teething Swabs.
    "In addition, we also are revising the Drug Facts Label on all over-the-counter oral health care products that contain benzocaine with an intended use other than teething to emphasize that these products should not be used for teething pain or in children under 2 years of age," the statement said. "In addition, we are adding warning statements to more clearly identify the risks and symptoms presented by methemoglobinemia, a rare but serious condition associated with the use of benzocaine."
    This is not the first warning about benzocaine from the FDA. In 2011, the agency warned consumers about the methemoglobinemia potential of the products. At the time, it estimated that there have been more than 400 cases of benzocaine-associated methemoglobinemia reported to the FDA or published in medical literature since 1971. There are probably additional cases that weren't documented.
    It's also not the first teething product that the FDA has cautioned against. In September 2016, the agency warned parents not to use homeopathic teething tablets and gels.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    The American Academy of Pediatrics has told parents to use alternatives such as hard rubber teething products and to avoid frozen teething toys, as they can injure a baby's mouth and cause more pain. It suggests that parents can rub their babies' gums to give them temporary relief.
    Dr. Lisa Thebner, a New York-based pediatrician, said parents still ask about the products with some frequency.
    "It often has the word 'baby' in the title, so parents will naturally reach for the product," she said. "I will often address it when they ask, or I'll try to address it during the well-baby checkups. I have, for a while, cautioned against topical gels because of the danger, and babies are in the population at the highest risk for harm, and if you look at the risk versus benefit, it's not even all that helpful. Rubbing their gum or giving them something hard, like a teething ring, it will be a much bigger help."