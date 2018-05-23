Story highlights Ebola virus disease has taken the lives of 27 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The outbreak is caused by a virus subtype with the highest mortality rate

(CNN) Ebola virus disease has taken the lives of 27 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. Based on information gathered this week, WHO also reported a total of 58 cases of the rare and deadly illness in the Congo outbreak.

Ebola virus disease, which causes fever, severe headache and in some cases hemorrhaging, most commonly affects people and nonhuman primates, such as monkeys, gorillas and chimpanzees. There are five subtypes of Ebola virus, four of which can be transmitted from wild animals to people, who can then spread the disease person-to-person.

The current outbreak is caused by the Zaire ebolavirus, which has the highest mortality rate, ranging from 60% to 90%, according to WHO.

The total case count includes 28 confirmed, 21 probable and nine suspected patients from three health zones in the country's northwestern province of Equateur: Bikoro, which reported the first and most cases, Iboko and Wangata.

Equateur has an estimated population of 2.5 million spread among 16 health zones, according to WHO.