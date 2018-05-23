Will golf be on Donald Trump's agenda during UK visit?

(CNN) As part of his visit to the UK in July, US President Donald Trump will extend his trip to allow him to play golf in Scotland where he owns two courses, Trump Turnberry and Trump Aberdeen, according to a number of British media reports.

It has also been reported that Trump will look to play with a top professional golfer, a member of the royal family, or a celebrity.

The UK Foreign Office told CNN Sport that "nothing is confirmed" for Trump's trip, while a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May said there was "no timetable" for the visit.

Buckingham Palace also wouldn't comment when contacted by CNN Sport, while the White House said it had 'no scheduling updates at this time."

Trump is scheduled to arrive in London for talks with May on July 13.

