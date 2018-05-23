(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah have been central figures in the two most prolific attacking teams in Champions League history.

Liverpool's front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored a record 29 goals this season, eclipsing the previous best of 28 set by Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in 2013/14 for Real Madrid.

On Saturday, these attacking trios will come face-to-face as Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev.

Ronaldo, despite enduring an early season drought, has now scored at least 50 goals in each of the past eight campaigns, while Salah has notched 44 goals in 52 games this term for club and country.

But Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren, who will be tasked with stopping 'BBC' -- if, of course, Bale starts in the final -- believes his teammate is more akin to Ronaldo's great rival Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

