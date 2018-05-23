Barcelona legend Iniesta signs with Japanese club Kobe

(CNN) Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has signed with Japanese club Vissel Kobe, he announced at a press conference in Tokyo Thursday.

"This is a very special day for me. It's a very important challenge in my sporting career. Both me and my family are looking forward to be here," Iniesta told a crowd of 300 journalists after he was presented with a number 8 playing shirt.

Vissel Kobe's chairman Hiroshi Mikitani appeared alongside the player at the press conference, saying that Iniesta will "inspire Japan and Asian football to bring it in to the next phase."

Late Wednesday, the 34-year-old Iniesta posted a photo on Twitter of him shaking hands with Mikitani, the billionaire chief executive of Rakuten and chairman of the J1 League side, aboard Mikitani's private jet.

"Heading to my new home, with my friend (Mikitani)," Iniesta wrote in Spanish and English.