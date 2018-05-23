(CNN) Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has dropped a heavy hint on social media that he's moving to Japan to join J1 League team Vissel Kobe.

"Heading to my new home, with my friend (Mikitani)," Iniesta wrote in Spanish and English.

Rumbo a mi nuevo hogar, con mi amigo @hmikitani ...🇯🇵⚽ ✈️ 🌍 Heading to my new home, with my friend 🇯🇵⚽ ✈️ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/xeXBw4GYfc

Last month an emotional Iniesta announced that, after 22 years as a Barcelona player -- 16 of which a first-teamer -- this would be his last season with his long-time club . The announcement prompted a lengthy ovation from assembled journalists.

The Spanish playmaker graduated from Barcelona's storied La Masia youth system along with players like Lionel Messi, Xavi and Carles Puyol, and was instrumental in over a decade of success for the Catalan club.

Iniesta, until now a one-club footballer, joined the Spanish giant's academy when he was 11 years old, and has been a mainstay of the first team since the age of 17.

He departs European football as one of the game's most decorated players -- on a personal level, winning the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award for the 2011/12 season, as well as at both club and international level. This season he helped Barcelona win both the 2017-18 La Liga and Copa del Rey.

My Idol. A legend. @andresiniesta8

🏆 European footballer of the year

🏆 World Cup

🏆🏆 European Champion

🏆🏆🏆🏆 Champions League

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 LaLiga

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Supercopa

🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Supercup

🏆🏆🏆 FIFA Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/2fVkSAYHpT — Mario Götze (@MarioGoetze) April 27, 2018

He's also been indispensable in his role for the Spanish side, and it was his goal that beat the Netherlands and handed Spain their first World Cup in 2010.

Much-loved player

"Technique? I think the best player is Andres Iniesta," he said, while also praising his on-field vision -- and sense of humor.

Former coach Pep Guardiola, who oversaw some of Barcelona's most successful years, said that the club's recent history "would not (have been) possible" without the playmaker. "In a few case, and this is one of them, he helped me to understand the game better."

Even city rivals Espanyol called him a "genius," who is "loved by all aficionados of football," adding "many thanks and much luck" in a tweet following his announcement.

In 2016, trade publication The Drinks Business reported that Bodega Iniesta, which was developed by the footballer and his father with funds generated by his first professional contract at Barcelona, produced around 1.2 million bottles a year, around 65% of which was exported.

Upon arrival in Kobe, Iniesta will experience a very different lifestyle from the Mediterranean existence he's grown used to in Barcelona.

The city is the sixth largest in Japan, with a population of around 1.5 million, and is situated nearby to similarly sized Osaka and Kyoto, on the southwest portion of Japan's main island Honshu.

So far there is no word on how the regional delicacies will pair with the wines of Bodega Iniesta, of which there will likely soon be a sudden influx.