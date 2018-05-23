Nerve agent treatment and recovery 'extremely painful," poisoned Russian woman says

(CNN) Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, are continuing to recover from a nerve agent attack, and their rehabilitation has been "slow and extremely painful," the daughter said Wednesday.

Sergei, 66, and Yulia Skripal were found March 4 slumped on a bench in Salisbury, England, after being exposed to novichok, a military-grade nerve agent.

"We are so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination," she said Wednesday from an undisclosed location, her first public appearance since the attack. "I don't want to describe the details, but the clinical treatment was invasive, painful and depressing. Our recovery has been slow and extremely painful."

They both are progressing, she said, but her life has been turned upside down, and she's experienced physical and emotional changes, on which she did not elaborate.

