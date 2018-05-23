Italy's likely next prime minister accused of embellishing his resume

(CNN) Italian media reports questioning the resume and academic records of Giuseppe Conte, a law professor and political novice tipped to be Italy's next prime minister, have reached fever pitch -- but the parties backing him are pressing ahead with their choice.

President Sergio Mattarella called Conte to the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Wednesday after his name emerged as a possible candidate for the PM's office following talks between the leader of the populist Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, and the leader of the far-right League, Matteo Salvini, according to the the president's website.

But in the past few days, a series of media reports have raised questions as to whether Conte had embellished his resume, which is publicly available on the Chamber of Deputies website and is dated September 2013.

In one section, Conte says from 2008 to 2012 he "perfected and updated his studies" at New York University (NYU).

An NYU spokeswoman, Michelle Tsai, said in a statement to CNN that the university records "do not reflect Giuseppe Conte having been at the University as a student or having an appointment as a faculty member."

Read More