'The Voice' crowns winner

Story highlights The finale aired one night after the "American Idol" finale

There is a connection

This story contains spoilers for the finale of Season 14 of "The Voice."

(CNN) It's already been a week for competition reality show finales, and on Tuesday, "The Voice" made some history.

The Season 14 champion is 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli -- the show's youngest winner ever.

The teenager was mentored by judge Kelly Clarkson, which seemed a bit of karma, given that "The Voice" finale on NBC came one day after "American Idol" crowned its first winner for the ABC reboot of that series.

Clarkson, who won the first season of "American Idol," joined "The Voice" this season as a coach after serving as an adviser during Season 13.

Cartelli, a native of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, was 14 when she auditioned for the show. The finale found her competing against Britton Buchanan, an 18-year-old from Sanford, North Carolina.

Read More