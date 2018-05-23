'Show Dogs' to undergo edits after uproar

(CNN) "Show Dogs," the children's film that this week was criticized by an advocacy group over scenes that it said promoted an inappropriate and harmful message about sexual abuse, will undergo edits to remove the objectionable content, the studio said Wednesday.

"Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film 'Show Dogs' that some have deemed not appropriate for children," a statement from the studio said. "The company takes these matters very seriously and remains committed to providing quality entertainment for the intended audiences based on the film's rating."

The company added: "We apologize to anybody who feels the original version of 'Show Dogs' sent an inappropriate message."

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) took aim at "Show Dogs" because it claimed certain scenes normalized "unwanted genital touching to its child audience," according to a statement from the group released on Tuesday.

The organization added that the film, about a Rottweiler police dog who tries to infiltrate the world of dog shows, sent a "troubling message that grooms children for sexual abuse."

