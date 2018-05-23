Stop asking Savannah Guthrie if she's pregnant

Story highlights Guthrie is not expecting

(CNN) Savannah Guthrie is not here for the pregnancy inquiries. Not "Today."

The NBC morning show co-host jumped on Twitter Tuesday to clear up speculation that she might be expecting.

It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it https://t.co/6fyjMUgtyV — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) May 22, 2018

"It is just the dress," she tweeted in response to a now deleted tweet about her look. "Excuse me while I go burn it."

She also retweeted a follower's diagram of when to ask a woman if she is pregnant (never BTW), writing "PREACH sister."

Guthrie shared that same diagram on Instagram and wrote, "Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical."

