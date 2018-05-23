No, Rebel Wilson was not 'heavily photoshopped' on the cover of Vogue

(CNN) Rebel Wilson has two words for people who say the "Pitch Perfect" star's first Vogue Australia cover looks heavily photoshopped: aca-scue me?

Wilson proudly shared her debut cover on social media on Tuesday, but soon had to defend her pictures against allegations she'd been dramatically photoshopped to appear slimmer.

"Nope, not slimmed down! I just ate healthy and exercised for the month before the shoot," Wilson replied to one commenter, adding, "but then immediately after ate brownies!"

I never would've thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl. This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot! June issue @vogueaustralia on sale May 28th x 📸: @nicolebentleyphoto pic.twitter.com/CqV0FSrMPu — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 22, 2018

Nope, not slimmed down! I just ate healthy and exercised for the month before the shoot x but then immediately after ate brownies! — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 22, 2018

Oh and just so you can see the raw v's the magazine shot, I took a monitor photo myself on the day of the shoot! So please don't carry on that these shots are heavily photoshopped because they're not! pic.twitter.com/7DcgO4hZ3a — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 22, 2018

Later, she tweeted a "raw" photo taken behind the scenes at her photoshoot to further prove her point.

"Please don't carry on that these shots are heavily photoshopped because they're not!" she wrote.

Read More