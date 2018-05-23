Kelly Clarkson jokes about her recent weight loss

(CNN) "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson just won Season 14 of the show and is also drawing notice for her newly trim figure.

The Grammy-winning singer has been the subject of a lot of chatter over the years about her physical appearance

She joked this week about her apparent weight loss with "Entertainment Tonight."

"I have to shout out my whole glam squad," Clarkson said at a press conference for "The Voice's" season finale. "I literally hired Harry Potter ... and SPANX," she added, referring to the underwear known for making people appear thinner. "It's all like a sausage."

Clarkson, 36, who is the mother of two young children, has snapped back at body shamers on social media.

Read More