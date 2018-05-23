Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive Mark Twain Prize for comedy

(CNN) One of the most decorated Emmy winners will soon have yet another award on her mantel.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will later this year be honored by the Kennedy Center with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, an award given to the world's greatest humorists.

The "Veep" star will be saluted at a gala performance on October 21.

Louis-Dreyfus called the honor "insanely exciting" in a Tweet on Wednesday.

After one commenter noted to the actress that the selection committee "must have seen the bit in episode two where you sh*t your pants and then everyone has to get in the car with you," she retorted: "I thought the same thing!"