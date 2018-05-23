'John McCain' offers definitive portrait of maverick senator

(CNN) "John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls" offers a definitive portrait of an extraordinary life, boasting extensive access to its subject as well practically as every political luminary to pass through his orbit, including three former presidents. Keenly aware that he's nearing the end, McCain and director Peter Kunhardt have left a guide to a figure described, for good or ill, as being the most influential non-president of the last half-century.

The most striking aspect of this HBO production (whose subtitle comes from McCain's favorite book, the Ernest Hemingway novel, and arrives along with a new memoir) is McCain's serenity as he reflects on what he describes as "an honorable life," for which he expresses gratitude.

"I love life, and I want to stay around forever," he says. "But I also feel that there's a great honor that you can die with."

Of course, the signature period in McCain's early biography -- his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam -- hardly smacks of good fortune, including the 2 ½ years that he spent in solitary confinement, being subjected to abuse and torture.

Very little of this is new to those who have followed McCain, also profiled in a recent "Frontline" documentary. But it's McCain's own memories, coupled with the first-person testimonials, which elevate this to a higher level.

