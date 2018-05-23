Holly Marie Combs not 'Charmed' by reboot

Story highlights Combs tweeted about the reboot

(CNN) Add Holly Marie Combs to the list of former "Charmed" cast members not super excited about the reboot.

Combs, who played Piper Halliwell on the original series from 1998 to 2006, tweeted a screen shot Tuesday to share some of her thoughts about the forthcoming new version.

"Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the 'Charmed' reboot has created," Combs wrote. "But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago."

If you're gonna quote me then actually quote me @yahoo. pic.twitter.com/hQ35cXTg40 — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) May 22, 2018

Combs originally starred with Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty as three sisters who were witches. Rose McGowan later stepped in playing a half sister after Doherty's character was killed off.

The CW has been promoting the reboot as "feminist," and in January Combs tweeted her irritation with that.

