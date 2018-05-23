(CNN) Wedding bells will ring this winter for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham.

The newly engaged couple who, found love on ABC's Season 22 of "The Bachelor," announced Wednesday during an appearance on "The View" that they will say "I do" on the Hawaiian island of Maui on January 12.

Luyendyk and Burnham's engagement sparked backlash in "Bachelor Nation" -- Luyendyk had previously proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin, then broke things off to be with Burnham.

When the season finale aired in March, Kufrin called the emotional and tearful breakup "brutal."

