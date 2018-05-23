How to get to North Korea's nuclear site

(CNN) A small coterie of foreign reporters is about to set off on a marathon journey to a remote location in North Korea to witness Pyongyang's purported destruction of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

#breaking Bus carrying South Korean journalists arrives at our hotel in Wonsan. We depart for the Punggye Ri nuclear site in a few minutes. See you when we come out! pic.twitter.com/9FsO3JHeZv — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 23, 2018

The journalists -- including a CNN crew -- are leaving from Wonsan, a port city on North Korea's east coast, where they landed Tuesday after catching a specially-chartered plane from Beijing.

That flight was just the first leg in the long journey to Punggye-ri, more than 200 miles (370 kilometers) north of Pyongyang.

To get there requires an 11-hour journey train, four hours by bus, followed by up to an hour of hiking to the mountain location from where the journalists have been told they'll see the nuclear site's destruction.

The journey has been made more difficult by recent heavy rain, which has affected the very basic roads in the area around Punggye-ri.

