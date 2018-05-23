Jet Li tells fans he's 'feeling great' after shocking viral photo

(CNN) Martial arts champion and film star Jet Li spoke out on Wednesday for the first time since a viral photo prompted alarm about his health earlier this week.

"I would like to thank all my fans who expressed concerns about my health," Li posted on Facebook along with a few photos of himself.

"I'm doing great and feeling great! I'm excited to share with you all a few projects I am working on in the near future. For now, thank you all for your concerns!"

Li is best known for action films like "Romeo Must Die," "Kiss of the Dragon," and "The Expendables."

The 55-year-old star was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid, in 2010, a condition that affects metabolism and heart rate. Li first spoke publicly about his illness in 2013, assuring fans he was facing the challenge "head on."

