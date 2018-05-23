(CNN) A court in India's southern Tamil Nadu state has passed an interim order to stop the expansion of a copper smelter that residents argue is causing environmental damage.

The Madras High Court also asked the state government to hold a public hearing on the matter while processing a fresh environmental clearance for Vedanta Ltd.'s Sterlite Copper smelting plant in the port city of Tuticorin. The clearance is due to expire later this year, Poongkhulali Balasubramanian, the petitioner's lawyer, told CNN.

The decision comes after 11 people were killed in protests Tuesday and Wednesday in clashes with authorities, according to Tuticorin's deputy superintendent of police, R. Chin Ram.

Local residents and activists have been demonstrating at the plant for several months.

Activists have now shifted the focus of their campaign in response to the violent approach taken by authorities. They are also pushing for the existing factory to be closed.

