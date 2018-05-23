(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Jared Kushner finally got the green light to access the nation's most sensitive secrets after months of uncertainty about his role in the Russia investigation.
-- The State Department is looking into whether an employee in China suffered a "sonic attack" similar to what happened in Cuba.
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller's team indicates they're ready for ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos to be sentenced and may be done using his help in the Russia probe. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to investigators last October.
-- President Trump is violating the Constitution when he blocks users on Twitter, a federal judge ruled.
-- Trump is holding an immigration roundtable on the heels of calling some undocumented immigrants "animals" last week. Follow live updates.
-- The NFL will now require players who are on the field during the National Anthem to stand.
-- Huge fountains of lava continue to flow on Hawaii's Big Island. Here's what it's like to operate CNN's lava cam.
-- A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home, even after they left him five notices and an offer of cash to help find new digs. So a judge stepped in.
-- The death of a CDC worker who was missing for months was ruled a suicide.
-- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, already one of the most decorated Emmy winners, soon will have another award on her mantel.