US expels Venezuelan diplomats as election row escalates

(CNN) The US has announced the tit-for-tat expulsion of two Venezuelan diplomats in a row sparked by Washington's criticism of President Nicolas Maduro's reelection.

The two Venezuelan diplomats were declared "personae non grata" and directed to leave the US within 48 hours, according to a statement from State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

The expulsion was ordered in response to the Maduro regime's decision to expel two US diplomats earlier this week, the statement added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro casts his vote during the presidential elections in Caracas on May 20, 2018.

Maduro made the announcement at his confirmation ceremony in Caracas, accusing the men of interfering in the election and giving them 48 hours to leave Venezuela.

