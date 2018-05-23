Private jet crashes, almost splits in two at Honduras airport

(CNN) A routine business trip turned into tense drama for six Americans flying from Austin, Texas, to Honduras.

A company jet they were traveling in crashed off the runway Tuesday, almost splitting in two, when it landed at Toncontin International Airport near the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa.

All six people aboard -- four passengers and two crew members -- survived. One of the passengers and a crew member sustained extensive injuries.

"Thank God there are no reported human losses, the wounded are stable and cared for," Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said after the crash.

Broken in half, the jet lies engulfed in foam sprayed by Honduran firefighters.

"Thank you to those first responders who were so quick to assist," said Heide Fulton, the top US diplomat in Honduras. "We are monitoring events closely. The Embassy is providing all appropriate consular assistance."

