Kidnappers snatch a 13-year-old South African boy and demand his ransom be paid in bitcoins

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A group of South African kidnappers who snatched a 13-year-old boy as he played with friends have demanded a $120,000 ransom in bitcoin cryptocurrency, police say.

Police say Katlego Marite was taken by three men in a car as he played with two friends near his home in the eastern province of Mpumalanga.

Police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told CNN the incident in the coal-mining city of Witbank was over in minutes and the abductors seemed to make a beeline for Marite.

"It happened very fast and there was no struggle," Hlathi told CNN.

"His friends reported that these were full grown men who just went for him and grabbed him into the car and dropped a ransom note. They demanded that his parents should pay a ransom in bitcoins."

