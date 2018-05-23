Breaking News

Ethiopian Airlines positions itself to take over Africa's skies with ambitious plans

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 4:17 AM ET, Wed May 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Most of Africa&#39;s air travel is conducted by airlines from outside of Africa. However the new initiative launched this year -- &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/31/africa/african-union-single-air-airline/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM)&lt;/a&gt; -- by the African Union which aims to open up Africa&#39;s skies could pave the way for increased African air travel. Ethiopian Airlines is the country&#39;s state-owned carrier and leading carrier by number passengers. It serves over 120 passenger destinations. It&#39;s one of Africa&#39;s largest airlines and could be set to gain from the initiative.
Photos: Africa's top airlines
Ethiopian Airlines Most of Africa's air travel is conducted by airlines from outside of Africa. However the new initiative launched this year -- the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) -- by the African Union which aims to open up Africa's skies could pave the way for increased African air travel. Ethiopian Airlines is the country's state-owned carrier and leading carrier by number passengers. It serves over 120 passenger destinations. It's one of Africa's largest airlines and could be set to gain from the initiative.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
With a fleet of 37, Kenya Airways flies over three million passengers to 64 destinations worldwide every year. It was the first airline in Africa to be successfully privatized and is now a private-public partnership.
Photos: Africa's top airlines
Kenya AirwaysWith a fleet of 37, Kenya Airways flies over three million passengers to 64 destinations worldwide every year. It was the first airline in Africa to be successfully privatized and is now a private-public partnership.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
The largest African carrier by number of flights, it has a fleet of 52 aircraft serve 43 destinations worldwide. On 1 February 2014, the airline celebrated its 80th Anniversary -- making it one of the oldest airlines in the world.
Photos: Africa's top airlines
South African Airways The largest African carrier by number of flights, it has a fleet of 52 aircraft serve 43 destinations worldwide. On 1 February 2014, the airline celebrated its 80th Anniversary -- making it one of the oldest airlines in the world.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
It was established in 1932 and was the seventh carrier in the world. It&#39;s based in Cairo and is a member of the Star Alliance.
Photos: Africa's top airlines
Egypt AirIt was established in 1932 and was the seventh carrier in the world. It's based in Cairo and is a member of the Star Alliance.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
The airline operates out of Tanzania and is backed by the founder of EasyJet. It was launched in late 2012.
Photos: Africa's top airlines
FastJetThe airline operates out of Tanzania and is backed by the founder of EasyJet. It was launched in late 2012.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
It&#39;s a low-cost airline based in South Africa and was established in 2001.
Photos: Africa's top airlines
KululaIt's a low-cost airline based in South Africa and was established in 2001.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
ethiopian dreamlinerKenya Airways PlaneSouth African Airways GIANLUIGI GUERCIA AFP Getty ImagesFILE Egyptair Airbus africa fastjet mpakulula_Boeing 737-800_High res - Copy

Story highlights

  • New routes around the world
  • Transforming Addis Ababa into a regional hub

(CNN)In Africa's battle for the skies, an east African carrier is stepping up its game in an effort to dominate the market.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier by number of passengers, according to FlightGlobal, has taken stakes in a raft of carriers across Africa and opened routes to new destinations, like Manchester, UK.
The expansion is part of the airline's 2025 Vision to become the leading aviation group in Africa, and increase the share of the market occupied by African airlines.
    Africa&#39;s top airports revealed
    Africa's top airports revealed
    "Twenty percent of the market is carried by African airlines and 80% of the market is carried by non-African airlines," said Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. "The market share has been declining for the last 20 years."

    Taking off

    Read More
    Ethiopian Airlines is looking to fend off competition from South African Airways, the largest carrier by number of flights, according to FlightGlobal, EgyptAir, Royal Air Maroc and Kenya Airways.
    Sky&#39;s the limit as Africa makes major move towards aviation single market
    Sky's the limit as Africa makes major move towards aviation single market
    Tewolde told CNN that Ethiopian Airlines are expanding into West Africa with Togolese airline ASKY Airlines. They're also doing business with Air Cote d'Ivoire, Congo Airways and have taken management of CEIBA International in Equatorial Guinea.
    The airline has ambitious plans; Ethiopia is working with the Zambian government to relaunch their national carrier with a 45% stake, it also plans to establish a wholly-owned airline in Mozambique and has signed a contract to start an airline in Guinea. Ethiopian has also taken stakes in a Chadian airline.
    "Typically, they're taking a minority stake or around 50%. They tend to go into these joint ventures with local partners," said Oliver Clark, senior reporter at FlightGlobal.

    New routes

    Ethiopian Airlines is launching new routes from Addis Ababa to Jakarta, Chicago and Geneva in the coming months.
    The airline is looking to make the Ethiopian capital a transport hub, connecting other African countries without long-haul capacity with continents around the world.
    "It's trying to feed traffic from other African countries through Addis to then give them the connectivity to travel on to other continents, US, Europe and Asia in particular," Clark said.
    In 2015, Africa accounted for only 3% of air passenger traffic, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization. The growth of African airlines worldwide will seek to expand the number of travelers.