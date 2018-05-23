Arsenal signs shirt-sponsorship deal with Rwanda

(CNN) Change is afoot at Arsenal Football Club. Arsene Wenger is gone. Long-term defender Per Mertesacker has hung up his boots. Unai Emery has been announced as the new manager and, to top it off, the club has signed a new shirt-sponsorship deal with the central-east African nation Rwanda.

The deal between Visit Rwanda and Arsenal is for three years.

The three-year deal with the English Premier League club will be its first ever sleeve sponsorship, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said in a statement

The "Visit Rwanda" logo will be emblazoned on the left sleeve on all first team, Under-23 and Arsenal Women's shirts from the beginning of the new season this summer.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Arsenal and showcasing the vibrancy and beauty of our country," said Clare Akamanzi, CEO of RDB.