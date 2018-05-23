Breaking News

Arsenal signs shirt-sponsorship deal with Rwanda

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 10:04 AM ET, Wed May 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

football shirts kits fabric of football fashion spt intl_00000000
football shirts kits fabric of football fashion spt intl_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    It's all about football (shirts)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

It's all about football (shirts) 02:32

(CNN)Change is afoot at Arsenal Football Club. Arsene Wenger is gone. Long-term defender Per Mertesacker has hung up his boots. Unai Emery has been announced as the new manager and, to top it off, the club has signed a new shirt-sponsorship deal with the central-east African nation Rwanda.

The deal between Visit Rwanda and Arsenal is for three years.
The deal between Visit Rwanda and Arsenal is for three years.
The three-year deal with the English Premier League club will be its first ever sleeve sponsorship, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said in a statement.
The "Visit Rwanda" logo will be emblazoned on the left sleeve on all first team, Under-23 and Arsenal Women's shirts from the beginning of the new season this summer.
    Arsenal superfan shares favorite Wenger moments
    Arsenal superfan shares favorite Wenger moments
    "We're thrilled to be partnering with Arsenal and showcasing the vibrancy and beauty of our country," said Clare Akamanzi, CEO of RDB.
    The deal aims to highlight Rwanda's tourist hotspots, like the national parks, rainforests and wildlife.
    Read More
    Last year 1.3 million people visited Rwanda, the RDB reports, and tourism is the country's largest foreign exchange earner.
    Unai Emery succeeds Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager
    Unai Emery succeeds Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager
    Rwanda will hope to attract visitors by being visible on one of world football's most popular clubs.
    "The Arsenal shirt is seen 35 million times a day around the world," said Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal's Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement on the club's website. They haven't disclosed the financial details.
    Arsenal is the sixth largest football club in the world, according to Deloitte. Manchester United have the top spot, followed by Real Madrid.
    Earlier this year the IMF stated that Rwanda is the third fastest growing economy in Africa, although human rights groups report restricted freedom of speech.