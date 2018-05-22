Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence Where in the world do international retail brands choose to set up shop? Which cities do they find attractive, from Asia to the Middle East and Europe? These are the top 10 cities with the strongest international retailer presence in 2017, according to new research by commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.



=9. Moscow - Moscow landed the joint ninth spot with 45.3% global brand penetration, after welcoming 36 international brands to its retail sector in the past year. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence =9. Doha – Doha held its spot on this list with 45.3% international retailer presence in 2017, a slight decrease from 46% in 2016. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence 8. New York – New York was the US city that welcomed the most international retailers in 2017, with 15 new entrants contributing to the 46.3% of global brands that operate in the city. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence 7. Singapore – The Southeast Asian city state continued to pack a powerful punch on the world stage with an international retailer presence of 46.7%. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence 6. Hong Kong – There were 47.3% of global retailers present in Hong Kong in 2017. The city proved to be an attractive location for business with 86 international brands opening stores there for the first time that same year, beating out cities like Dubai (59) and London (49) for number of new entrants. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence 5. Paris – Paris' allure among brands has not waned, as the French capital stayed in the Top 5 global cities for international retailer presence, with 48% international retailer presence in 2017. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence 4. Abu Dhabi – Most of the new international brands Abu Dhabi brought in for 2017 were from the coffee and food industry, as well as mid-range fashion retailers, with 51% global retailer presence in total. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence 3. London – London - London landed third place with a 51.7% international retailer presence in 2017, leading the way in the European market. But CBRE's research saw a dip of 1.3 percentage points from 2016. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence 2. Shanghai – Shanghai also had a slight decline to 55.3% from 55.7% in 2016, but still good enough for the second spot. Hide Caption 9 of 10