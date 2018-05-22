Researchers offer new details how they found a 300-year-old ship that sank with $17 billion in treasure

(CNN) For decades, researchers and governments have searched for a Spanish ship that sank more than 300 years ago, carrying gold and silver worth $17 billion today.

The history of the ship

This undated handout picture released on December 5, 2105 by the Colombian Culture Ministry's press office shows the remains of the Spanish galleon San Jose.

How the shipwreck was discovered

underwater vehicle called REMUS 6000. It's the same vehicle that helped find the wreckage of To hunt for the San José, researchers used an unmannedunderwater vehicle called REMUS 6000. It's the same vehicle that helped find the wreckage of Air France 447 in 2011, and helped map and photograph the Titanic wreck site in 2010.

To confirm the identity of the ship, REMUS descended near the wreck, capturing photos of a key distinguishing feature of the San José: bronze cannons engraved with dolphins.

What happens now

The sinking of the ship was dramatic, and so is the dispute over its treasure. The hunt for the San José has already been a long legal saga over how the booty should be split between various governments and private companies.

Aside from the money, the San José discovery is significant for Colombia because of the ship's treasure of cultural and historical artifacts, and the clues they may provide about Europe's economic, social, and political climate in the early 18th century. According to Woods Hole, the Colombian government plans to build a museum and a conservation laboratory to preserve and publicly display the wreck's contents, including cannons, ceramics, and other artifacts.

UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency, called on Colombia not to exploit the wreck. The exact location of the wreckage remains a state secret.

For now, the treasure itself remains where it has been for the last 300 years -- resting on the sea bed.