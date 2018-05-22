(CNN) Online shopping helped make Amazon's Jeff Bezos the richest person of all time in January. But despite tough times for many stores in the US, plenty of us still enjoy a trip to the mall.

Not all cities offer the same level of variety or access to big brands, however. A recent market research report has found Dubai to be the top shopping destination for international retailer presence.

Dubai had 62% of international retailers doing business in the city in 2017 according to CBRE Group's " How Global is the Business of Retail ?" 2018 report. Shanghai was second with 55.3%, while London -- which came top in CBRE's 2017 report -- came third with 51.7%. New York, the top US city, ranked eighth with 46.3%.

The report by the commercial real estate services and investment company analyzed the retail sector in 123 major cities in 47 countries, using a sample of 334 global retailers. CBRE notes that its 2018 report was based on brand analysis conducted every other year. Rankings in its 2017 report were estimates, meaning not only has London dropped from the top spot this year, but its ranking for the previous year has been downgraded too.

"(The brand sample) is not focused on any one particular market or any one particular region," explains Natasha Patel, director of global retail research at CBRE, "it's trying to be as representative as possible of the global retail market space."

Read More