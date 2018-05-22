Breaking News

New top global retail destination revealed for 2018

By Tom Page, CNN

Updated 5:06 AM ET, Tue May 22, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Where in the world do international retail brands choose to set up shop? Which cities do they find attractive, from Asia to the Middle East and Europe? These are the top 10 cities with the strongest international retailer presence in 2017, according to new research by commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;=9. Moscow - &lt;/strong&gt;Moscow landed the joint ninth spot with 45.3% global brand penetration, after welcoming 36 international brands to its retail sector in the past year.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
Where in the world do international retail brands choose to set up shop? Which cities do they find attractive, from Asia to the Middle East and Europe? These are the top 10 cities with the strongest international retailer presence in 2017, according to new research by commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

=9. Moscow - Moscow landed the joint ninth spot with 45.3% global brand penetration, after welcoming 36 international brands to its retail sector in the past year.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Doha held its spot on this list with 45.3% international retailer presence in 2017, a slight decrease from 46% in 2016.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
=9. DohaDoha held its spot on this list with 45.3% international retailer presence in 2017, a slight decrease from 46% in 2016.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
New York was the US city that welcomed the most international retailers in 2017, with 15 new entrants contributing to the 46.3% of global brands that operate in the city.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
8. New YorkNew York was the US city that welcomed the most international retailers in 2017, with 15 new entrants contributing to the 46.3% of global brands that operate in the city.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
The Southeast Asian city state continued to pack a powerful punch on the world stage with an international retailer presence of 46.7%.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
7. SingaporeThe Southeast Asian city state continued to pack a powerful punch on the world stage with an international retailer presence of 46.7%.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
There were 47.3% of global retailers present in Hong Kong in 2017. The city proved to be an attractive location for business with 86 international brands opening stores there for the first time that same year, beating out cities like Dubai (59) and London (49) for number of new entrants.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
6. Hong KongThere were 47.3% of global retailers present in Hong Kong in 2017. The city proved to be an attractive location for business with 86 international brands opening stores there for the first time that same year, beating out cities like Dubai (59) and London (49) for number of new entrants.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Paris&#39; allure among brands has not waned, as the French capital stayed in the Top 5 global cities for international retailer presence, with 48% international retailer presence in 2017.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
5. ParisParis' allure among brands has not waned, as the French capital stayed in the Top 5 global cities for international retailer presence, with 48% international retailer presence in 2017.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Most of the new international brands Abu Dhabi brought in for 2017 were from the coffee and food industry, as well as mid-range fashion retailers, with 51% global retailer presence in total.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
4. Abu DhabiMost of the new international brands Abu Dhabi brought in for 2017 were from the coffee and food industry, as well as mid-range fashion retailers, with 51% global retailer presence in total.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
London - London landed third place with a 51.7% international retailer presence in 2017, leading the way in the European market. But CBRE&#39;s research saw a dip of 1.3 percentage points from 2016.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
3. LondonLondon - London landed third place with a 51.7% international retailer presence in 2017, leading the way in the European market. But CBRE's research saw a dip of 1.3 percentage points from 2016.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Shanghai also had a slight decline to 55.3% from 55.7% in 2016, but still good enough for the second spot.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
2. ShanghaiShanghai also had a slight decline to 55.3% from 55.7% in 2016, but still good enough for the second spot.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Dubai is the number one market for global brands with 62% international retailer presence. The emirate is seen as &quot;the key stepping stone&quot; for international businesses looking to penetrate the Middle East, according to CBRE.
Photos: Top 10 cities for international brand presence
1. DubaiDubai is the number one market for global brands with 62% international retailer presence. The emirate is seen as "the key stepping stone" for international businesses looking to penetrate the Middle East, according to CBRE.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
moscow shoppingqatar shoppingnew york shoppingsingapore shoppingHong Kong shoppingfrance shoppingyas island mall abu dhabilondon shoppingshanghai shoppingdubai shopping

(CNN)Online shopping helped make Amazon's Jeff Bezos the richest person of all time in January. But despite tough times for many stores in the US, plenty of us still enjoy a trip to the mall.

Not all cities offer the same level of variety or access to big brands, however. A recent market research report has found Dubai to be the top shopping destination for international retailer presence.
Dubai&#39;s Burj Khalifa: Inside the world&#39;s tallest building
Dubai's Burj Khalifa: Inside the world's tallest building
Dubai had 62% of international retailers doing business in the city in 2017 according to CBRE Group's "How Global is the Business of Retail?" 2018 report. Shanghai was second with 55.3%, while London -- which came top in CBRE's 2017 report -- came third with 51.7%. New York, the top US city, ranked eighth with 46.3%.
The report by the commercial real estate services and investment company analyzed the retail sector in 123 major cities in 47 countries, using a sample of 334 global retailers. CBRE notes that its 2018 report was based on brand analysis conducted every other year. Rankings in its 2017 report were estimates, meaning not only has London dropped from the top spot this year, but its ranking for the previous year has been downgraded too.
    "(The brand sample) is not focused on any one particular market or any one particular region," explains Natasha Patel, director of global retail research at CBRE, "it's trying to be as representative as possible of the global retail market space."
    Read More
    While Dubai has risen to the top in terms of international retailer presence, for the third year in a row Hong Kong topped the list when it came to markets with the largest number of new entrants, attracting 86 new international brands in 2017 to Dubai's 59 and London's 49.
    Customers stand in line at the Apple store in Dubai Mall.
    Customers stand in line at the Apple store in Dubai Mall.
    No US city made the top 20 in this metric on account of its mature retail market, while half of the top 20 cities were located in Asia. That said, the US has the largest consumer market in the world per CBRE, and remains the largest exporter of retail brands according to the survey sample.

    Retailers look towards experience-oriented shopping

    The retail landscape is a mixed one for brands, the report noting a 2.9% decline in physical store expansion by brands entering new markets since 2016.
    What are the best luxury hotels of 2017?
    What are the best luxury hotels of 2017?
    Online shopping has disrupted retail, provoking brands to expand more strategically and shopping centers to adapt their offerings. That said, the report argues having a physical store network remains "critical to success," noting a number of online-only brands have begun opening traditional brick-and-mortar stores.
    "We're seeing landlords now starting to really diversify their tenant mix towards more experience-orientated brands," says Patel. "Food and beverage represents a huge part of that."
    Patel says the report showed food and coffee retailers were "the most aggressive expanders. They accounted for 25% of overall new entrant activity in 2017, up from 17% in 2016." This increase was largely buoyed by growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
    Meanwhile, luxury and business fashion witnessed growth in the Americas, and mid-range fashion was the largest area for new market entries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

    Dubai's rise in the retail world

    In recent years Dubai has risen to become an attractive international shopping destination. Value added tax (VAT) on goods and services was only introduced on January 1, 2018 -- at a relatively low rate of 5% -- although in April authorities approved a VAT refund scheme for tourists.
    Dubai's new status came with a few caveats, however. The report notes that while supply had expanded, there had been "a general softening of market conditions over the past 24 months."
    Nikola Kosutic, senior research manager at market research group Euromonitor International says that "retailers' profit is being a little squeezed," but adds that "retailers simply want to be (in Dubai)."
    Dubai unveils its newest old hotel: the QE2
    Dubai unveils its newest old hotel: the QE2
    He says in terms of international brand presence, Euromonitor's data shows similar trends to CBRE's when it comes to the UAE as a whole.
    "There's a long waiting list for all of the key malls in the country," Kosutic continues. "We have a large number of new malls being opened this year, next year, so the real estate supply pipeline keeps on being strong."
    CBRE estimates Dubai could add more than 1.5 million square meters (16 million square feet) of new retail space in just the next three years -- an expansion of approximately 50%.