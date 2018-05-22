A Santa Fe High School student died while trying to protect his art class from the shooter

(CNN) As survivors describe the terror-filled moments after a student opened fire at Santa Fe High School, killing 10 people, stories of heroism are coming to light.

One of them is about Christian "Riley" Garcia, a student who showed remarkable courage and selflessness during the shooting.

Garcia, 15, died Friday while blocking an art classroom door to keep other students safe from the gunshots, said the family's pastor, Keenan Smith.

"He was holding the door shut when the shooter was trying to gain access into that art room ... the shooter shot through the door, taking his (Garcia's) life," Smith told CNN. But Garcia succeeded in holding the shooter back long enough to allow other students to escape out a back exit to safety.

The pastor said he was with Garcia's family Friday night when other students told officials that the teen had saved their lives.

