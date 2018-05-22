Robert Indiana, the pop artist behind the iconic 'Love' image, dies at 89

(CNN) Robert Indiana is dead, but his LOVE lives on.

The Pop artist, whose rendering of the word 'love' became one of the most iconic artworks of the 1960s and 1970s and was reproduced on everything from T-shirts to a popular postage stamp, has died. He was 89.

Indiana died from respiratory failure Saturday at his home on Vinalhaven, an island off the coast of Maine, according to his longtime attorney, James W. Brannan.

One of the leading figures of the Pop Art movement, Indiana worked mostly as a painter and sculptor, and his most famous work appeared in both media. In the early 1960s, he depicted the word 'love" in capital letters arranged in a square, with the 'O' tilted at an angle.

The image takes off

