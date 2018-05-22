Police in Kansas handcuff black motorist over 'vegetation' in his car window

(CNN) When police in Winfield, Kansas, pulled Rudy Samuel over, the 31-year-old felt he had done nothing wrong. So he started recording the encounter on Facebook Live.

"Officer says I failed to put my signal light on within a hundred feet," he says to the camera. "And it wasn't a hundred feet, but whatever."

The video, shot on May 13, begins after Samuel provides Winfield police officers with his license and registration.

When the two policemen approach Samuel's car again, they offer a different reason for the traffic stop.

"Hey Mr. Samuel, what caught my attention was this vegetation stuff right here," one of them says, pulling something from the seal of the car's driver's-side window.

Read More