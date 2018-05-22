Authorities responding to suspect barricaded in apartment in Panama City, Florida

(CNN) A suspect is barricaded Tuesday in an apartment in Panama City, Florida, following an earlier shooting, according to a spokeswoman for Panama City.

One person had a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital, said city spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence.

The incident is still an active situation, she said, as Panama City police, Panama City Beach police, the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Florida Highway Patrol are responding.

The situation is connected to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, according to Walton County Sheriff spokeswoman Corey DoBridnia. No other details on the suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach were immediately available.

Photos from Eryn Dion of the Panama City News Herald showed a heavy police presence in the area.

