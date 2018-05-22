Pahoa, Hawaii (CNN) "You might want to step back," said Darryl Clinton as yet another explosion boomed nearby.

He seemed to know exactly what that sound meant. A fissure that violently cracked open the earth's surface was spewing more lava and, possibly, more lava bombs -- flying chunks of molten rock.

Clinton spoke to CNN on Friday, while defending two homes in Pahoa roughly 100 yards from the unstable fissure that's been erupting for more than a week now.

Even to get from one house to another takes a life-or-death game of frogger.

Clinton pointed to the remains of one lava bomb purged from a nearby fissure that landed just inches from a friend's house. The yard was littered every few feet with with freshly-fallen lava, but Clinton wasn't worried about getting hit by the hunks of molten rock.

