Kilauea erupts again as Hawaiians struggle with toxic gas and lost income

(CNN) Stefani Hinkle doesn't need officials to tell her that her neighborhood is dangerous. She can feel it in her burning throat.

"I would take one breath, and it would hurt," the Pahoa resident said. "My throat was on fire. My eyes were burning."

Hinkle and countless other residents on Hawaii's Big Island are now familiar with the toxic effects of sulfur dioxide. The gas is still spewing from cracks in the earth's surface after the Kilauea volcano's massive eruption 19 days ago.

Since then, the summit of Kilauea has erupted periodically with no warning. The latest eruption happened early Tuesday morning, Hawaii County's civil defense agency said.

Hinkle said she's grateful her home has been spared from the lava, but the toxic gas is unbearable.