Kilauea's eruption is disrupting island life with no end in sight

Pahoa, Hawaii (CNN) Between the flowing lava and toxic gas that are forcing evacuations, the Kilauea eruption feels like a never-ending emergency for the people who live in the Puna district on Hawaii's big island.

Evacuated residents are allowed into the neighborhood to check on their homes for a period each day -- 7am until 6pm -- conditions permitting. For some, it's a chance to chart the lava's progression and to see if any new fissures are opening in the ground near their homes.

Stacy Welch moved to Leilani Estates from Northern California 11 months ago -- fulfilling her dream of returning to live in the state of her birth. Outside her driveway, the road is buckling with cracks. Behind her one-acre lot and across the street, a fissure has opened. As she stands in front of her home, she watches the plume of gas rise above the trees.

Stacy Welch surveys the cracks in road outside her home.

"My house is standing. Thank you, Pele," Welch said, referring to the goddess believed to live in the caldera of Kilauea. "My house is a couple feet away from fissure number nine, so we have to have our gas masks on. We try to check on our house at least once a day."

The streets inside Leilani Estates are oddly empty. Many smooth, paved roads are now marked by jagged cracks -- some so large further passage is impossible. The crevasses are created by the moving lava underground. Residents say the cracks appeared first, then steam began to seep out and finally lava -- the birthing process of a volcanic fissure.

