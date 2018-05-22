5 things for May 22: Trump & Justice Dept., North Korea, Sweden, Texas shooting

(CNN) Travel to Budapest and take a ride on a railway run by children . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Trump and the Justice Department

2. North Korea

3. Sweden

Sweden's ready for war -- whenever it may break out. The government there is sending out "war pamphlets" to its 4.8 million households, informing them of the perils of battle. It's the first time Sweden's done this since the 1980s. Why now? Russia, apparently. The Russians have allegedly violated Swedish airspace and territorial waters, so there's serious discussion in the country about joining NATO. Sweden has also increased defense spending, reintroduced the draft and put troops on the strategically important island of Gotland.

4. Texas school shooting

5. Zimbabwe

TODAY'S QUOTES

"He has been our partner and our close friend, but the actions he has acknowledged require us to separate wholly so that we reinforce our core values for our employees and our guests."

A statement from Batali and Bastianich Hospitality Group, distancing itself from celebrity chef Mario Batali, after allegations of sexual misconduct against him led to a police investigation. Batali has denied any sex assault allegations but described his past behavior as "deeply inappropriate."

"Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Retire and chill ...

Casket cafe

Now, you can have your latte with a side of "death awareness" at a Bangkok eatery that lets you rest in a coffin

Cape size: XXS

He might be only 4 years old, but he's a bona fide superhero. Meet Austin Perine, who feeds the homeless under the catchphrase #ShowLove.

About those brakes

It's another tough break for Elon Musk, after Consumer Reports denied its recommendation to the Tesla Model 3.

HAPPENING LATER

Zuckerberg speaks

To the polls

TODAY'S NUMBER

$36 million

AND FINALLY

